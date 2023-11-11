Agreement on Azerbaijan's housing construction in Kahramanmaras approved

11 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement involving the construction of residential buildings and social infrastructure in Kahramanmaras province through the Azerbaijani government.

According to the "Resmi Gazetе" newspaper, the purpose of this agreement is to regulate the basic principles for the implementation of projects for the construction of residential buildings, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center in one of the earthquake-affected regions of Kahramanmaras province.

The Azerbaijani government will allocate $100 million for the implementation of these projects, addressing the urgent need for housing in Kahramanmaras province, which was affected by the earthquake.

Under this agreement, the Azerbaijani and Turkish agencies will act as the executive bodies for the construction project.