Baku increases seaport turnover

18 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Volume of cargo transshipment at Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port, according to forecasts, will exceed 7 million tons by the end of this year, head of Strategic Planning and Development Department of Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli said at the "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: development impulses from Zangilan" event.

According to him, this figure was 6.3 million tons in 2022.

"Currently, 90% of cargo transshipment in Baku Port is transit cargo," Hasanli said.

The head of Strategic Planning and Development Department of Baku port stressed that Baku Port is expanding and the annual volume of cargo handling is planned to reach 25 million tons.