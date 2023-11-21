Mikayil Jabbarov: SPECA countries help Azerbaijan in Karabakh

21 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) countries are actively operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Economic Forum “Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach,” held as a part of SPECA Week in Baku.

“Azerbaijan has been subjected to a violation of its sovereignty for the past 30 years. The country is currently investing in the liberated territories. Uzbekistan constructed a school there. We also value a partnership involvement of other countries in Karabakh,” Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister said that Azerbaijan and other member states are active to develop SPECA as a service-oriented, flexible and strategic platform for coordination of policy and cooperation issues to promote dialogue, consolidate positions, find solutions to common challenges.