Iran to increase freight traffic in corridors with Azerbaijan and Russia

Iran intends to boost rail and road freight volumes along transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan and Russia, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Speaking at a meeting with business representatives and investors in Mazandaran Province, Pezeshkian outlined plans to expand cargo traffic with both countries, as well as with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The president noted that increasing freight flows would help reduce costs and positively impact economic activity.

According to Pezeshkian, efforts in this direction are currently under way with support from the Iranian parliament.

