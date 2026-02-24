Russia and Azerbaijan discuss defense cooperation in Baku

Officials from the Russian and Azerbaijani defence ministries held talks in Baku on military cooperation, with the Russian delegation led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Yuri Grekhov.

Representing the Azerbaijani side at the meeting was Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force. Discussions covered the current state of bilateral military ties, as well as other topics of mutual interest to both countries.

The Russian delegation also participated in a seminar hosted by Azerbaijan's National Defence University. The event addressed the integration of modern technologies into scientific research and personnel training.