Indian Prime Minister arrives in Israel

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Israel for an official visit, according to Israeli media reports.

Upon arrival, Modi was greeted at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a formal ceremony including an honour guard held in his welcome.

The two leaders are reported to be holding closed-door talks. Following his meeting with Netanyahu, Modi is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem, where he will meet with members of the Israeli parliament.

The visit is intended to strengthen agreements between New Delhi and Tel Aviv in the areas of defence and technological cooperation.