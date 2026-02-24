Georgia and IAEA sign framework agreement

Georgia has concluded a new framework agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Ministry of Agriculture announced on February 25.

"The implementation of the Country Programme Framework will ensure support and continuity across such priority areas as nuclear and radiation safety and security, health and nutrition, food and agriculture, water and the environment, and energy and industry. The development of these sectors is essential for the well-being of the population and the country’s long-term economic growth",

Nino Utiashvili, Head of the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Agency said.

She emphasised that progress in these fields is vital for public well-being and the republic's long-term economic development.

The previous agreement between Georgia and the IAEA was signed in late 2020 and covered the period 2020–2025.