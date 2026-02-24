Azerbaijan submitted list of goods for export to Armenia - Papoyan

Azerbaijan and Armenia are discussing the development of trade relations, with Azerbaijani authorities having submitted a list of goods available for export to Armenia as part of economic cooperation, according to Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan.

"Azerbaijan provided us with a list of numerous goods it can export to Armenia, and in turn, we presented our own list to them. There will be trade",

Gevorg Papoyan said.

The minister noted that bilateral trade turnover could potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Fuel supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia began late last year. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also previously stated that Azerbaijani transport routes are accessible to Armenian businesses.