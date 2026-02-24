Iranian authorities ready to heed students' demands

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on February 25, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that the government is ready to consider the students' demands put forward during protests at universities. protesters and address their concerns, describing recent demonstrations as an indication of social vitality.

"If some protest, they can express their objections. Protests are a sign of social dynamism, and we are ready to visit universities and communicate directly with students",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He emphasised that merely listening to protesters is insufficient - concrete steps must be taken to resolve their issues.

Earlier, students at several Iranian universities held demonstrations expressing dissatisfaction with certain government policies while simultaneously reaffirming their support for the Islamic Republic's political system.