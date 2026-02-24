Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian authorities ready to heed students' demands

Iranian authorities ready to heed students' demands
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on February 25, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that the government is ready to consider the students' demands put forward during protests at universities. protesters and address their concerns, describing recent demonstrations as an indication of social vitality.

"If some protest, they can express their objections. Protests are a sign of social dynamism, and we are ready to visit universities and communicate directly with students",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He emphasised that merely listening to protesters is insufficient - concrete steps must be taken to resolve their issues.

Earlier, students at several Iranian universities held demonstrations expressing dissatisfaction with certain government policies while simultaneously reaffirming their support for the Islamic Republic's political system.

295 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.