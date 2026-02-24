White House tournament to be among most expensive in UFC history

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is planning to invest approximately $60 million in organising its summer tournament at the White House, an event timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US independence.

According to MMA Fighting, this figure does not include the fighters' purses.

A source noted that organisers would face various logistical challenges. Due to tunnels, bunkers and security infrastructure beneath the South Lawn, specific space and weight limitations apply. The venue is expected to accommodate around 5,000 spectators.

UFC President Dana White confirmed that $700,000 would be allocated to replacing the turf on the South Lawn. Fighters are expected to make their way to the octagon from the Oval Office.

