Washington sees opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to make peace

28 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States sees a real opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to make peace, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said.

"We see a real opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to make peace. We’re encouraged that the two sides are speaking with one another directly and with mediators. And with that, we see a real opportunity for the entire region to benefit,” O'Brien said.

According to the official, if trade from Central Asia is able to flow through Azerbaijan and Armenia into Türkiye, then it would be a substantial boost for all the countries on that trade route.