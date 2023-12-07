Russia's presidential election to be held on March 17

7 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federation Council unanimously agreed to officially designate March 17, 2024 as the date for next year’s presidential election at a plenary meeting on December 7.

"The Russian Federation Council rules to set March 17, 2024 as the date for presidential election. The resolution comes into force on the date of its official publication," the senate said.

The decision was passed unanimously by 162 votes in the Federation Council.

Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood Andrey Klishas said that the resolution coming into effect would actually give a start to the election campaign. In addition, the Russian Central Election Commission can decide on holding a multi-day vote within ten days after the resolution is published, with such a potential decision being irreversible, he specified.

Under Russian election law, officially designating the dates of elections in Russia is the prerogative of the Federation Council. The senators must set the election date no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days prior to the vote.