20,000 people to return to Aghdam

12 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of returning to the territories liberated from occupation of Azerbaijan will be intensified from next year, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said.

The official stressed that significant restoration and construction activities are underway in Karabakh economic region. According to him, more than 3,000 families of our former IDPs have returned to their native lands.

"Out of 34,500 families, it's planned to relocate 16,000 to the Karabakh economic region. In Aghdam city, it's planned to settle 20,000 people," Emin Huseynov said.

The special representative added that five quarters are planned to be built in the city.