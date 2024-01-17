Kazakhstan and TRACECA discuss development of Caspian ferry services

17 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Satzhan Ablaliyev and Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA Aset Asavbayev discussed the development of ferry services on the Caspian and Black Seas.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on transportation issues in the field of road transport, including the problem of traffic congestion at the Sarpi and Red Bridge checkpoints.

Assavbayev informed the Vice-Minister about the current work and status of the implementation of TRACECA countries' initiatives. Discussions included the results of a pilot project for the transportation of goods by semi-trailers, in particular, the importance of implementing subcontracting measures was noted.

Assavbayev appealed to the Ministry of Transport with a request to assist in speeding up procedures to complete the approval by the Kazakh side of the text of the Agreement on the ETP (unified transit permit).

According to him, speedy approval will make it possible to prepare the draft Agreement for signing at the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. The remaining interested countries have completed the approval procedure.