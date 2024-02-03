International analysts: Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign peace treaty in first half of 2024

3 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign a peace treaty in the first half of 2024, according to Fitch Solutions,

"We believe that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be concluded as early as the first half of 2024," the statement reads.

Fitch Solutions analysts assume that Azerbaijan will significantly strengthen its control over the opening of the Zangezur corridor and this will be reflected in the peace agreement.

According to the company, after successful localized anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh in last September, Azerbaijan has strengthened its regional security in the short and medium term.