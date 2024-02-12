Karabakh issue closed - Russian ambassador in Azerbaijan

12 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Karabakh issue is closed, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov

He noted that all these years, Russia has made efforts to resolve the issue peacefully.

"Now Armenia and Azerbaijan are directly exchanging draft peace treaties. What the Azerbaijani side is offering is, in my opinion, absolutely justified, standard formulations and articles that, as a rule, exist in peace treaties between the parties. And, in principle, based on the proposals that Baku makes, it seems to me that these negotiations can be completed fairly quickly," Mikhail Evdokimov said in an interview with Izvestia.

He noted that Russia is ready to provide a Moscow platform, they are ready, if necessary, to provide its expertise and advice on the text.

"Here we have very good interaction with our Azerbaijani colleagues,” Mikhail Evdokimov said.

According to the envoy, Russia and Azerbaijan are agreeing on the dates for the next round of negotiations on the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh.