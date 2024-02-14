Azerbaijan: EU ignores Armenia's military provocation

14 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a statement rejecting the unfounded claims of High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"We condemn and reject the groundless allegations against Azerbaijan voiced by the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on 13 February," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Borrell’s whitewashing of Armenia, which committed the act of armed aggression, is considered as turning a blind eye to its military provocation.

"Unfortunately, the EU side is dismissive toward the fact of injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of an unprovoked sniper attack following 5 months of stable situation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan’s response to the provocation was totally adequate and of a local character. Morover, these response measures have also prevented Armenia from further expanding its military escalation.

It was also noted that the proposal of the High Representative of the European Union for the distancing of forces, which has no practical significance, is regretful.

"The EU should take into account the fact that the mercenaries deployed by Armenia in border regions under the “patronage of the European Union Mission” jeopardize the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians," the ministry said.

Baku noted that it is unacceptable to refer to residents of Armenian origin who voluntarily departed Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region as displaced people, and to utilize non-existent names such as “Nagorno-Karabakh” referring to the Karabakh Economic region. The EU is also well aware that the government of Azerbaijan has repeatedly requested that Armenian residents remain in their houses.

"Unfortunately, despite the High Representative has corrected the reference about the figures in relation to the Armenian residents who left the territory, that has not been voiced even by the Armenians, it is clear that the representative is under the influence of Armenian propaganda in this matter," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that despite President of the European Council Charles Michel’s peace initiatives, "the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, by taking a unilateral pro-Armenian stance, deliberately creates an impasse between Azerbaijan and the European Union institutions, while further isolating himself from the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process."