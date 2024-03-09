Bayer coach comments on Qarabag draw

9 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bayer Leverkusen were minutes away from seeing their unbeaten season come to an end on March 7 but coach Xabi Alonso said he is concerned with how his team reacts when defeat finally comes their way.

Leverkusen took their unbeaten run to 35 games in all competitions after Patrik Schick's 92nd minute equalizer earned them a 2-2 Europa League draw at Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

The German side were 2-0 down with 20 minutes left before midfielder Florian Wirtz started the comeback in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Asked about how close his side came to experiencing their first defeat of the season, the coach said that he's not too scared of the first defeat,

"It can happen, that's football... I won't be worried. The most important thing for me is that the momentum, the mood and the energy in the team is good. And hopefully that will still be the case after a defeat," Alonso said.

The return match between Bayer and Qarabag will be held on March 14 at the Bay Arena.