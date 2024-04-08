Baku reminds world about Aghdaban massacre

8 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The perpetrators of the Aghdaban massacre must be brought to justice, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said, marking the 32nd anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre.

"It has been 32 years since the Aghdaban Massacre, one of the genocidal atrocities perpetrated by Armenia against the Azerbaijani populace," Sabina Aliyeva said.

She recalled that during the night of April 7-8, 1992, in the village of Aghdaban in the Kalbajar district, Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing targeted Azerbaijani civilians, resulting in the torture and brutal murder of 779 villagers, including children, women, and the elderly, some of whom were burned alive.

Additionally, historical, cultural, and religious sites were demolished, and the valuable cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was obliterated.

The Ombudsperson stressed that the Aghdaban massacre demands international legal scrutiny, and those responsible for this heinous crime must face justice.