Pashinyan and Bregadze discuss Armenia-Georgia justice cooperation

13 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze in Yerevan on April 12.



The Armenian PM emphasized the continuous development of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in various fields, including the field of justice. He noted that cooperation with Georgia is at a high level, which is also facilitated by mutual visits.

"Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized the exchange of experience in the direction of effective implementation of the reforms in the justice sector," the statement reads.

The Georgian Minister of Justice said they have close cooperation with Armenian partners and expressed confidence that this visit will give a new impetus to the strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations. Bregadze also emphasized the importance of the document on Armenia-Georgia strategic partnership.



The sides exchanged views on the fight against corruption, reforms in the justice sector and other issues.