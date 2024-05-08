Bulgarian President arrives in Azerbaijan

8 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrived in Azerbaijan today to meet with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

An official welcome ceremony for the President of the Republic of Bulgaria was held in Baku. A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva. The state anthems of the Republics of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were played.

Folowing the ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting. It was followed by an expanded meeting.

In addition, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with First Lady of Bulgaria Desislava Radeva.