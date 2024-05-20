Xi Jinping expresses condolences over Raisi's death

20 May. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber following the unfortunate death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, Xi expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Mokhber, the family of Raisi, the Iranian government and people.

According to Xi, since President Raisi took office, he made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity. He added that Raisi also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Raisi's tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend," Xi said.

The Chinese government and Chinese people cherish the traditional friendship between China and Iran, the Chinese leader said, noting that with the joint efforts of both sides, the Beijing-Tehran comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to consolidate and develop.