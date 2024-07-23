Iran and Russia set to sign comprehensive partnership

23 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran have put the finishing touches on a comprehensive cooperation treaty, setting the stage for the signing of this historic document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"During quite productive consultations between experts from legal and regional departments of the foreign ministries of the two countries held in Moscow on June 21, the text was finalized," Rudenko said.

According to their results, it was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future, the senior diplomat said.

He expressed hope that very soon Russia and Iran will witness this "truly historic event".