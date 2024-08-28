РУС ENG

Armenia subjects Azerbaijani positions in direction of Nakhchivan to fire once again

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces once again, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said.

"On August 28, at about 06:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Arazdeyen residential settlement in the Davali district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad residential settlement in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the statement reads.

