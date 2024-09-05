20,000 illegal live leeches seized from Russian traveler in Istanbul

5 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 20 kg and 20,000 large-sized live medicinal leeches, which were illegally brought into Türkiye, were seized at Istanbul Airport.

A Russian citizen who attempted to bring the leeches in via a suitcase was fined TL 1,312,408 ($38,619) in administrative penalties.

On August 29, Customs Enforcement officers at Istanbul Airport, suspecting Russian passengers arriving in Türkiye from Russia, directed them to the X-ray machine, Daily Sabah reported.

Upon inspection, live medicinal leeches were detected inside a suitcase. The situation was reported to the Aquatic Products Control Officers of the Arnavutköy District Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry by Customs Enforcement Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence Officers.

Upon investigation by the arriving teams, it was determined that the Russian citizen had illegally brought the live medicinal leeches into Türkiye.

It was also learned that the individual did not have a CITES certificate, which is required for the international trade of endangered wild animal and plant species. Consequently, 19 kg and 20,000 large-sized live medicinal leeches were confiscated, and the foreign national who illegally brought them in was fined TL 1,312,408 in administrative penalties.