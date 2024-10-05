EU suspends high-level meetings with Georgian government

The European Union has suspended all high-level engagements with the Georgian government, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said, citing concerns over the tone of recent rhetoric from Tbilisi.
During a briefing, he confirmed that the EU had halted visits by senior officials to Georgia and suspended high-level meetings with Georgian authorities in Brussels.
"In June this year, we had internal discussions with our member states on how to address the attitude of the Georgian authorities, which we consider unfriendly towards the EU. As a result, it was decided to pause any high-level contacts with the current Georgian leadership," Herczynski said.