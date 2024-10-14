Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina wins tennis tournament in China

14 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Russia's Irina Khromacheva captured the first WTA 1000 title of their careers, defeating Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6(6) in the final.

Danilina and Khromacheva have enjoyed a late-season surge to put themselves in contention for one of the final qualifying spots at the WTA Finals Riyadh. The team entered Wuhan needing to win the title to keep their hopes alive. They started the week at No.13 on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals and will now add 1,000 points to their tally.

Since Wimbledon, Danilina and Khromacheva are 25-5 and have now won 13 of their last 14 matches. Wuhan is Danilina and Khromacheva's fourth team title of the season, after winning Hua Hin 2 and Guadalajara 500 last month, and Iasi in July. Individually, Wuhan is Danilina's ninth career doubles title and Khromacheva's eighth.

Unseeded this week, Danilina and Khromacheva cleared their path to their third final in their last four events by ousting top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the quarterfinals. They followed up that win by defeating Katerina Siniakova and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals. The duo dominated their draw, losing just one set through the week.

Danilina and Khromacheva head to the Ningbo Open next, where they are seeded No.3. They play Aldila Sutjiadi and Xu Yifan in the first round.