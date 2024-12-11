Azerbaijani President receives Astrakhan region governor

11 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received governor of Russia's Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin in Baku yesterday.

The President of Azerbaijan stressed the significance of the construction of a kindergarten in the Gubadli district as a gift from the Astrakhan Region, expressing his gratitude for this again.

Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the importance of the fact that the delegation led by Igor Babushkin had witnessed firsthand the destruction unleashed on those territories, as well as the process of reconstruction.

The head of state emphasized the tremendous importance and symbolic value of any support provided for the reconstruction and restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, particularly in the creation of social infrastructure, especially by friendly countries.

During the meeting, they noted the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in various fields, as well as the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and regions of Russia, including the Astrakhan Region.

President Aliyev described this year's state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan as a highly significant event in the development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the prospects for cooperation in transport, transit cargo transportation, agriculture, trade, tourism and humanitarian fields.