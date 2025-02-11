Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iran on Victory of Islamic Revolution Day

11 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Iran's national holiday - the Victory of the Islamic Revolution – I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

"Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran draw strength from the will of our peoples, who share common moral values and have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighbourliness for centuries. We attach special importance to developing our interstate relations and expanding our cooperation based on these foundations," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled that the Azerbaijani-Iranian bilateral agenda includes several issues of mutual interest. He expressed confidence that by making use of the existing opportunities, they can achieve further deepening of cooperation between our countries.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Iran relations, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will continue to develop in line with the interests of our states and peoples, contributing to the strengthening of stability and security in the region.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran - peace and prosperity," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani head of state also congratulated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, noting that Baku attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that Azerbaijan and Iran fruitfully cooperate across economic, trade, transport, energy, and other domains. According to him, there are favorable opportunities to further expand the scope of our mutual interaction and enrich it with new content.