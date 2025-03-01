Ilham Aliyev receives FC Barcelona President

1 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of the FC Barcelona Joan Laporta in Baku, according to the Azerbaijani president's press service.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Joan Laporta recalled that he first visited Azerbaijan during COP29. He said that he was deeply impressed by the development processes in Baku.

The FC Barcelona President highlighted the great potential for cooperation in Azerbaijan.

The discussions highlighted the state care for the development of sports in Azerbaijan, including football, noting that prestigious international sports competitions, as well as world-class football matches, are organized in the country in line with the highest standards.

During the meeting, it was announced that a document on the establishment of the Barcelona Football Academy in Azerbaijan would be signed. The sides also exchanged on issues related to the future activities of the academy and cooperation in the field of development of children's football in our country.

In addition, Laporta presented a keepsake to President Aliyev.