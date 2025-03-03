РУС ENG

Residents of Dagestan warned of upcoming testing of warning systems

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A test of warning systems will be organized in Dagestan, the press service of the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Testing of electric sirens and loudspeakers is scheduled for March 5. Television and radio channels will also broadcast the signal "Attention everyone!".

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged residents to remain calm. The ministry also added that scheduled testing of warning systems is conducted twice a year to ensure that citizens are informed about potential threats and emergencies.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
360 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos