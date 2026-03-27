Iran considers withdrawal from nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

Tehran does not exclude a possibility of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iranian authorities are seriously considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Tasnim news agency reports, citing the Iranian parliament.

”Relevant bodies in Iran, including the parliament, are urgently considering withdrawal from the treaty, and the conviction is growing that the country has no reason to remain in this agreement,”

– Tasnim.

The publication states that, as follows from the NPT, the IAEA is obligated to help Iran protect its right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, as well as to utilize the associated equipment.