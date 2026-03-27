Vestnik Kavkaza

Aluminum smelter in UAE severely damaged by Iranian strikes

Aluminum smelter in UAE severely damaged by Iranian strikes
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

EGA's aluminum smelter in Abu Dhabi suffered significant damage after the industrial zone where it is located was hit by Iranian strikes.

Al Jazeera reports that an aluminum smelter in the capital of the United Arab Emirates suffered significant damage as a result of an Iranian attack.

The channel's report clarifies that the smelter, owned by Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), was damaged during Iranian missile and drone attacks on the Khalifa Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi this morning.

"The attack injured numerous employees,”

- the EGA statement reads.

The company clarified that, so far, there is no final damage assessment.

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