Iran to allow 20 Pakistani vessels through Strait of Hormuz

Tehran has approved the passage of 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar announced.

"I am pleased to share the good news that the Iranian government has agreed to allow another twenty Pakistani-flagged vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz",

Dar stated.

According to the minister, two additional vessels will also transit the strait daily. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Tehran and Islamabad had reached an agreement on the passage of ten vessels.

Official Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it does not block the strait for countries that refrain from hostile actions against Iran.