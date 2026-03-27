Melikov thanks North Caucasus regions for support during record flooding

Dagestan Head Sergey Melikov expressed gratitude to the heads and officials of the North Caucasus Federal District regions for their offers of assistance in response to the severe flooding in Dagestan.

Today, Dagestan Head Sergey Melikov expressed his gratitude to the heads of the North Caucasus regions, as well as to representatives of various agencies in these regions.

"I would like to thank our colleagues from the fraternal republics. Today we spoke with Sergey Ivanovich Menyailo, the head of North Ossetia, who offered his assistance. Many industry leaders from the Chechen Republic, Kabardino-Balkaria, and Karachay-Cherkessia also reached out to us and offered their assistance,”

– Sergey Melikov said.

The Dagestan head clarified that the republic will accept this assistance. In particular, additional emergency response teams will be needed.