Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences at Georgian Embassy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Georgian Embassy in Baku on Friday, March 27, to offer his condolences on the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia.

He was met at the diplomatic mission by Georgian Ambassador Zurab Pataradze.

Ilham Aliyev signed the book of condolences and later spoke with the ambassador. The Azerbaijani leader noted that Ilia II dedicated his life to noble endeavors and the promotion of interreligious dialogue, emphasizing that his memory will always be honored in Azerbaijan.

The president also highlighted the late patriarch's role in fostering traditional Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship and cooperation.

Ambassador Pataradze expressed gratitude for Aliyev's visit and his words of condolence.