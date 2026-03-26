U.S. congressmen have an invitation to visit Russia after interparliamentary consultations held in Washington conclude, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Congresswoman Luna is a champion of dialogue and the path to peace. She led efforts to establish the US-Russia parliamentary dialogue and the first parliamentary meeting in 25 years. We are also looking forward to welcoming her and her colleagues to Russia soon!" Dmitriev said.

A group of five Russian deputies is in the U.S. at the invitation of Anna Paulina Luna. On Thursday, they met with lawmakers from both American parties. The Russian delegation is scheduled to meet with officials from a number of key agencies of the U.S. administration and representatives of the American academic community in Washington on Friday.