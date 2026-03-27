Trains cancelled due to flooding in Dagestan

Train schedules have been changed due to heavy rains, which caused flooding and damage to the railway in Dagestan.

Russian Railways (RZD) reported that heavy rains caused disruptions to rail service in Dagestan.

According to the company’s statement, the heavy rains caused the water level in the Yaryksa River to rise, damaging a railway bridge spanning two tracks at Khasav-Yurt station. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, train service was temporarily suspended on the section from Khasav-Yurt to Kadi-Yurt.

”Two long-distance passenger trains operates on this section,”

– Russian Railways informed.