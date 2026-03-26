Vestnik Kavkaza

Senior lawmaker sees US visit by Russian MPs as historic

Senior lawmaker sees US visit by Russian MPs as historic
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. visit by a delegation of the Russian State Duma can be considered historic, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov said.

"The State Duma delegation is about to conclude its visit to the United States, which took place at the invitation of US Congress members. The visit can be considered historic," Nikonov said.

He recalled that it was "the first visit in a long time".

The MP revealed that the Russian delegation discussed issues related to flights between Russia and the U.S., visa issuance, and Moscow's diplomatic property during a visit to Washington.

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