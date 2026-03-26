Vladimir Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan ties developing on solid foundation of shared heritage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened the Azerbaijani Musical and Drama Theater in Derbent after reconstruction via video link.

The renovation of the building began in 2023, the Kremlin press service said.

"The reconstruction included the adjustment of the theatre hall layout (272 seats), the renovation of other rooms, and the installation of modern stage light and sound equipment," the statement reads.

Taking part in the event were Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergei Melikov, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynov, theatre employees, and students of the Gyunesh Choreographic School. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova attended the event via videoconference.

"Russia’s uniqueness is shaped by the distinctiveness and unity of the peoples living within it, by respect for the individuality and distinctiveness of the multitude of cultures that mutually enrich and complement one another," Vladimir Putin said.

He expressed confidence that in the renovated theatre, this noble mission will receive worthy continuation, fostering familiarity among our citizens with the rich Azerbaijani culture.

The head of state welcomed guests from Baku to the theatre’s opening ceremony.

"Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are progressing on the solid foundation of a shared historical past, which includes a common cultural heritage," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader mentioned that the Russian Drama Theatre in Baku, which opened over a century ago, remains very popular and successful to this day.

The head of state thanked the leadership of Azerbaijan, including the President of Azerbaijan, for supporting the theatre’s work. According to him, "these two theatres, in Baku and in Derbent, serve as bridges joining our cultures."

In conclusion, Vladimir Putin wished the theatre’s team inspiration and great creative success.