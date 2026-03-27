Zakharova calls on world, IAEA to take action against attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called on the IAEA and the international community to take action against the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The international community and the IAEA must take action against the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which threaten nuclear security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

She recalled that the aggressor parties, raising the stakes in the Middle East conflict and disregarding the associated risks, including the threat of significant radioactive contamination, deliberately targeted the heavy water production complex in Khondab and the uranium concentrate plant in Ardakan. Shelling near the Bushehr NPP also continues.