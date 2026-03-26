Moscow warns UN Security Council of Bushehr NPP strikes danger

Russia has noted threats to nuclear safety in the wake of the strikes in the immediate vicinity of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant at closed consultations at the UN Security Council, its Permanent Mission to the world organization said.

"On March 27, at Russia’s initiative, closed consultations of the UN Security Council were held in connection with the humanitarian consequences of the current crisis in the Middle East caused by the aggression of the U.S. and Israel against Iran," the Russian permanent mission said.

The Russian side cited data on numerous casualties among the Iranian civilian population, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and attacks on educational institutions.

"We also focused on the threats to nuclear and physical nuclear safety created by the strikes in the immediate vicinity of the Bushehr power plant," the statement reads.

The Russian diplomats also condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure in all countries of the region.