Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia thanks Azerbaijan for delivering humanitarian aid to Iran

Russia thanks Azerbaijan for delivering humanitarian aid to Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dmitry Melnik, Director of the Ministry's Department of International Activities, noted that Russia sent approximately 300 tons of medical supplies to Iran via Azerbaijani territory.

"The delivery of the humanitarian aid took about four days and this was made possible thanks to the efforts of various Russian and Azerbaijani agencies. In this regard, I would like to thank the Russian agencies and our colleagues from Azerbaijan",

Melnik stated.

The shipment of medical supplies was sent overnight by rail and crossed the Azerbaijani-Iranian border near Astara Station earlier today.

Melnik added that Azerbaijan also assisted with the delivery of the previous batch of humanitarian aid, which was transported through Lankaran Airport.

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