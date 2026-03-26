Russia is friend of Armenia - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russia is a friendly country for Armenia, noting that ties between the countries remain strong. The Armenian PM also announced that he will soon travel to Russia.

On Saturday, the Armenian Prime Minister held a meeting with Yerevan residents, during which a woman urged Pashinyan not to "walk away from Russia." He dismissed the possibility of such a scenario and announced his upcoming visit to Russia.

"No, how could that be? I will be going to Russia soon. We maintain ties," Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister also noted that his grandfather fought in the Great Patriotic War and added that Armenia and Russia share a bond of friendship.

Pashinyan added that Russia remains a friendly country for Armenia.