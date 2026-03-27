Abbas Araghchi thanks Azerbaijan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan in the Azerbaijani language.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan. He posted a relevant message on his social media page.

"I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their humanitarian aid, as well as for the conditions created for the delivery of aid from other countries,”

– Abbas Araghchi said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that support, provided during difficult times, is rooted in the shared culture that binds the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan.