Sharif and Pezeshkian discuss regional settlement for over hour

Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss ongoing mediatory efforts to end the ongoing Middle East conflict, ​the Pakistani PM's office ​said on Saturday.

During a telephone conversation lasting over an hour, the two leaders held extensive discussions on the evolving situation in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to restore peace, according to the office.

Sharif informed the Iranian president about Pakistan's diplomatic outreach to engage the United States, Gulf countries and other Islamic nations to facilitate dialogue.

Sharif highlighted the "strong endorsement for Pakistan's peace initiative" and expressed hope that collective efforts could help identify a viable path toward ending hostilities.

The PM also reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including recent strikes on civilian infrastructure, and offered condolences on the loss of lives.

Sharif also thanked the Iranian president for his appreciation of Pakistan’s sincere efforts to advance peace and facilitate dialogue in the region.

Pezeshkian, while appreciating Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, shared Iran's perspective on the ongoing hostilities and underscored the importance of building trust to facilitate talks and mediation, said the statement.

Earlier, Pakistan has confirmed its direct role in relaying messages between the U.S. and Iran towards ending the war in the Middle East.