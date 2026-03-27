Situation at Bushehr NPP is deteriorating, Likhachev says

According to the head of Rosatom, the situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, is deteriorating amid the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Security risks for the Bushehr NPP are increasing amid the month-long US-Israeli war against Iran, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"The situation at the site continues to deteriorate,”

– Alexey Likhachev said.

According to him, a third attack on the site of the operating power unit No. 1 occurred on Friday evening. Likhachev clarified that the munition explosion, like the second strike, occurred literally next to a pumping station, which supplies water to the reactor equipment. He emphasized that such events pose a direct threat to nuclear safety.

The head of Rosatom noted that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.