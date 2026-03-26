Azerbaijani President congratulates Dagestanis on renovated theater opening

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the staff of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent on the occasion of its reopening after reconstruction.

"I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Dagestan for the attention shown to preserving this monument of the cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people. This cultural center, which boasts a history of more than a century, is one of the oldest ensembles of Azerbaijani national theatrical art," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent - Russia's only state theatrical institution in the Azerbaijani language - has always played an important role in the cultural life of Dagestan and has contributed to the preservation of the national and spiritual values of Azerbaijanis living in the Republic, the Azerbaijani leader noted.

According to him, the successful production of works by prominent Azerbaijani playwrights has earned this cultural center broad audience acclaim, not only in Dagestan but also far beyond its borders.

The resumption of the Azerbaijan Theater's operations in Derbent is a major, long-awaited celebration for the professional community and art enthusiasts, as well as for the entire population of Dagestan with its rich cultural diversity, Ilham Aliyev said.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan have been linked since time immemorial by close ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support. These traditional bonds play a special role in the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the head of state stressed, noting that the development of humanitarian cooperation, in turn, is an important factor in Azerbaijani-Russian interstate relations.

"I am convinced that close cooperation, including in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, between Azerbaijan and Dagestan will continue to develop progressively and expand within the framework of Azerbaijani-Russian relations of allied interaction," Ilham Aliyev said.

In conclusion, the head of state once again congratulated the entire staff of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent on this momentous occasion and wished the theater new creative success.