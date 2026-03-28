Fico warns of possible refusal to support new sanctions against Russia

Slovakia may decline to support the next round of EU sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico warned.

"If the European Commission is going to give preference to Ukraine over Slovakia, it may forget about the support of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia or our willingness to meet halfway with Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU without meeting the necessary requirements",

Fico stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that restoring oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline is important not only for Slovakia and Hungary but for all of Central Europe.

He also noted that if the oil flows through the pipeline had not been interrupted, fuel prices would not be such a pressing issue.