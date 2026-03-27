Vestnik Kavkaza

US marines arrive in the Middle East

US marines arrive in the Middle East
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A US Navy amphibious assault ship carrying several thousand Marines has arrived in the Middle East.

The US Navy's amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli, has arrived in the Middle East, a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) reads.

"The America-class amphibious assault ship is the flagship of the combat-ready amphibious group Tripoli, part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which comprises approximately 3,500 sailors and Marines, as well as transport and strike fighter aircraft, airborne assault, and tactical assets,”

– CENTCOM.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the Japan-based USS Tripoli, along with marines, was heading to the Middle East. It was speculated that the Pentagon may be preparing an operation to seize Iran's Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, through which Iran exports its oil.

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